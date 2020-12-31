BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 82.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

