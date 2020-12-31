BlackRock Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.