BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of EBON opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

