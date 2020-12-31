BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 million, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.