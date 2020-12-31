BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Trading 0.6% Higher

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.15. 25,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 20,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 166,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFT)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

