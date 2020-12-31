BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.53

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 69,134 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 296.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares in the last quarter. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

