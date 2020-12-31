BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $805.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $722.42 and last traded at $721.54, with a volume of 355905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $708.94.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,952.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $694.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

