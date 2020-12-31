BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Trading Down 0.2%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

