Blockport (BPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00039809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00295924 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.89 or 0.02012631 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.