BlockStamp Trading Down 79.4% Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $1.25 million and $3.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004672 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005256 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001125 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,343 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,377 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

