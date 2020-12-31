Blocktix (TIX) Market Cap Achieves $375,132.39

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $375,132.39 and $4.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocktix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00299188 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $597.34 or 0.02037818 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.