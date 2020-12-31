Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.54 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $86.54 million and $144,415.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00007773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00563864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00159771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00083446 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

