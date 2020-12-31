Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.67. 268,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 256,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

