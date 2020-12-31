Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $111,311.24 and approximately $26,637.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00559011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00158407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00303553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00083669 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,674,824 coins and its circulating supply is 6,314,824 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash.

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

