BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB) Trading Up 2%

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB) was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90.76 ($1.19). Approximately 29,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 12,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

