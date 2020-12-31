BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

DSM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 159,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.34.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.