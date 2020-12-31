Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYPLF. HSBC raised shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.