BOOM (BOOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,874.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $5,874.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00563646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00162948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00305161 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00050007 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,267,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,236,661 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

