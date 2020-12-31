Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.91

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.91 and traded as high as $88.14. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 426,030 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,416 shares of company stock valued at $10,419,193 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

