Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.06

Shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.06 and last traded at C$46.88, with a volume of 70434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.64.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

