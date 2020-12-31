Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 79,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications.

