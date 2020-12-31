BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $18.25 on Thursday. BOX has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.