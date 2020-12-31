BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 2,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,010. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

