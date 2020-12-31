Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 685,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 582,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20.

Bridgetown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

