Brighthouse Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,304 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 418 call options.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,752. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 118,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% during the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.