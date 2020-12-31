(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $232.28

Shares of (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.28 and last traded at $231.87, with a volume of 3789722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.65.

The firm has a market cap of $543.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.41.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. (BRK.B) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

