Brokerages Anticipate Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Fitbit posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.69%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Fitbit stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.68. Fitbit has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.34.

In other Fitbit news, insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $1,857,985.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,811.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,255,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 676,454 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 0.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,501,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 60,514 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 57.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 8,322,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,600 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 457.8% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 67.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,702,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

