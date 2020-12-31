Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $28.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.09 million. Limoneira posted sales of $36.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $163.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.87 million to $169.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.71 million, with estimates ranging from $187.42 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

LMNR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

