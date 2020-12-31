Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,928. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 2,384.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 22.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 128.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after acquiring an additional 923,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MasTec by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

