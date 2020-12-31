Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.48. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

MCRI stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.54. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 506.6% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

