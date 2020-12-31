Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
A number of research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APLE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 22,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,708. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
