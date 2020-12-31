Brokerages Set Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) PT at GBX 106.67

Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 106.67 ($1.39).

CINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

LON CINE traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 64.10 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 5,931,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,004,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.86. Cineworld Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.46 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of £879.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

