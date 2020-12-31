Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $23.81

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.96 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

