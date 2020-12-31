Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target at $28.33

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,459. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,186. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

