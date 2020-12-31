Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $177.22

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.22.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of PCTY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.39. 7,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,349. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 176.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.37.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 446,075 shares of company stock worth $81,122,423. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 264,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

