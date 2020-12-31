Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) PT at C$117.17

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$101.99 on Monday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$106.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.31.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.3300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$95.71 per share, with a total value of C$29,670.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,286,202.85.

About Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.