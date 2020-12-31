Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target at $17.83

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $861.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.