BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 115.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

