Burst (BURST) Price Down 37.5% This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $5,067.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burst has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,244,190 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

