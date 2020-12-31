C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) (LON:C4XD) Shares Gap Up to $30.00

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) (LON:C4XD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $31.50. C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 41,064 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.90. The stock has a market cap of £67.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (C4XD.L) Company Profile (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; and Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules.

