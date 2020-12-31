Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.77). Approximately 61,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 70,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.60 million and a PE ratio of 28.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 133 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

