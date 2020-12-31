Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch Sells 15,000 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CAL stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $572.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.11.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 323.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 749.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,019 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $2,023,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

