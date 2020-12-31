California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 14,993 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 95,922 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 564,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 239,374 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXMD opened at $1.20 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.49.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

