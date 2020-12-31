California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,601 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Accel Entertainment worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 in the last quarter.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

