California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,261 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in InMode were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of InMode by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,412 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

