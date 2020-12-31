California State Teachers Retirement System Has $535,000 Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

