California State Teachers Retirement System Has $638,000 Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of AxoGen worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AxoGen by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AxoGen by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,232 shares of company stock worth $1,750,190. 6.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

