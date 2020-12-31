California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $587,000 in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $189,301,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $23,383,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NRIX stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.48. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

