California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $685,000 Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,879,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,970,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,449,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

