California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. CWM LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $2,736,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

